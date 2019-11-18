Kalki Koechlin Reveals How She Initially Reacted to Her Pregnancy
Kalki Koechlin had not expected or planned the pregnancy and was therefore very apprehensive towards it at first.
Image: Kalki Koechlin/Instagram
Kalki Koechlin is having an exciting time in her life figuring out new experiences at every step with her ongoing pregnancy. While she may be looking forward to it, this was not her initial reaction to the pregnancy as it was not a planned one. This, in turn, led to Koechlin being apprehensive about it in the first trimester.
Talking about it to Mid-Day Kalki Koechlin said, "This was an unexpected pregnancy. In the first two months, I didn’t feel any maternal instinct. It felt like an alien invasion, where this little thing was acting like a vampire, sucking out everything from my body. When I heard the heartbeat for the first time, I got excited. The first trimester was bad, but I am through that phase and looking forward to the due date in January."
This will be Kalki Koechlin's first child. She is currently not married to the father Guy Hershberg, an Israeli musician. For this Koechlin had faced a lot of backlashes but stated that she had all the validation for her pregnancy from her family as well as Hershberg's. She had also stated that the two were in no hurry to get married but they would if needed for the child's documentation or school registrations. Kalki Koechlin's baby is due in December.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dad Details How The Noise App on Apple Watch Helped His Son With Autism
- 9-Year-Old Shatters Records by Catching Massive Blue Catfish Only to Release it Later
- Arhaan Khan Shares 'Love and Support' Note for Rashami Post Bigg Boss 13 Eviction
- Matthew Perry Thinks the Joker Copied Chandler Bing's Iconic Dance Moves in 'Friends'
- Scoreboard in Brazil Shows 0.8-0 After a Goal is Scored. Here is Why