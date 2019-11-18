Kalki Koechlin Reveals How She Initially Reacted to Her Pregnancy

Kalki Koechlin is having an exciting time in her life figuring out new experiences at every step with her ongoing pregnancy. While she may be looking forward to it, this was not her initial reaction to the pregnancy as it was not a planned one. This, in turn, led to Koechlin being apprehensive about it in the first trimester.

Talking about it to Mid-Day Kalki Koechlin said, "This was an unexpected pregnancy. In the first two months, I didn’t feel any maternal instinct. It felt like an alien invasion, where this little thing was acting like a vampire, sucking out everything from my body. When I heard the heartbeat for the first time, I got excited. The first trimester was bad, but I am through that phase and looking forward to the due date in January."

This will be Kalki Koechlin's first child. She is currently not married to the father Guy Hershberg, an Israeli musician. For this Koechlin had faced a lot of backlashes but stated that she had all the validation for her pregnancy from her family as well as Hershberg's. She had also stated that the two were in no hurry to get married but they would if needed for the child's documentation or school registrations. Kalki Koechlin's baby is due in December.

