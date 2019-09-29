Kalki Koechlin Reveals She is Pregnant, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Makes Paris Fashion Week Ramp Debut

According to reports, actress Kalki Koechlin is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, an Israeli classical pianist. In a recent interview, the actress has talked about how the impending sense of motherhood has gradually started affecting her.

Read: Kalki Koechlin Reveals She is Pregnant and How it has Affected Her Subconsciously

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her debut at the Paris Fashion Week this weekend, walking the ramp for Italian designer Giambattista Valli. Aishwarya walked down the runway for the L'Oreal Paris Le Défilé show alongside Eva Longoria, Camilla Cabello, Helen Mirren, Geri Horner, Amber Heard, Doutzen Kroes and Liya Kebedet on Saturday.

Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns in Paris Fashion Week Ramp Debut with Camila Cabello, Eva Longoria

Actress Amy Jackson has shared a photograph of her breastfeeding her newborn son Andreas. The Singh Is Bliing actress took to Instagram and shared an image that showed her seated on a white couch, wearing an off-white dress paired with knee-high black boots, feeding the baby, who is also wearing matching overalls and sock-shoes.

Read: Amy Jackson Shares Photo of Breastfeeding Her Newborn Son on Instagram

Salman Khan is all set to be back on television with his popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss 13 on Sunday evening. While the contestants on the reality show will be officially unveiled by Khan during the episode, here is a tentative list of contestants most likely to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Read: Siddharth Shukla to Devoleena Bhatacharjee, Probable List of Contestants on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13

Dayaben, who is played by Disha Vakani on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had taken a maternity leave from the show in 2017 and did not return. Speaking to TOI while shooting for a Gandhi Jayanti special episode, producer Asit Modi revealed that Disha has accepted and is now ready to return to her Dayaben avatar.

Read: Producer Asit Modi Confirms Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's Return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

A feud broke out between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel in 2016, but now it seems that there is a bright love-filled future for the two actors. In his latest Instagram video, Dwayne Johnson thanked fans for making Hobbs and Shaw a worldwide success. He also thanked Vin Diesel for making him a part of The Fast and the Furious universe.

Read: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Hints at a Fast and Furious Reunion with Vin Diesel

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.