Kalki Koechlin Reveals She is Pregnant and How it has Affected Her Subconsciously

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin has revealed that she is pregnant and that has made her see many things in a new light.

As per a report in HT Brunch, the actress is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, an Israeli classical pianist. She even talked about how the impending sense of motherhood has gradually started affecting her. Not only that but she also talked about how she now sees her work less as a race but more as something to nurture herself with.

She told Brunch, "I already feel the changes in the way I react to things. I am more deliberate, slower, more patient. When motherhood comes eventually, it brings with it a new consciousness to your sense of person. I still want to work but it is less about the rat race and more about nurturing oneself through one’s work. It becomes about infusing concentration and energy inward."

She also revealed that she is into her fifth month of pregnancy and wants to deliver her baby through the water birth process. Going by that we can expect to see the little one sometime around the new year.

On the work front, the actress is busy shooting for a web series as well as a film. Recently she has been seen more frequently in a number of web series like Sacred Games 2 and Made in Heaven.

