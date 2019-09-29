Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kalki Koechlin Reveals She is Pregnant and How it has Affected Her Subconsciously

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin is in the fifth month of her pregnancy and plans to deliver through waterbirth. She is currently shooting for a web series.

News18.com

Updated:September 29, 2019, 12:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kalki Koechlin Reveals She is Pregnant and How it has Affected Her Subconsciously
Kalki Koechlin. (Image: Special Arrangement)

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin has revealed that she is pregnant and that has made her see many things in a new light.

As per a report in HT Brunch, the actress is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, an Israeli classical pianist. She even talked about how the impending sense of motherhood has gradually started affecting her. Not only that but she also talked about how she now sees her work less as a race but more as something to nurture herself with.

She told Brunch, "I already feel the changes in the way I react to things. I am more deliberate, slower, more patient. When motherhood comes eventually, it brings with it a new consciousness to your sense of person. I still want to work but it is less about the rat race and more about nurturing oneself through one’s work. It becomes about infusing concentration and energy inward."

She also revealed that she is into her fifth month of pregnancy and wants to deliver her baby through the water birth process. Going by that we can expect to see the little one sometime around the new year.

On the work front, the actress is busy shooting for a web series as well as a film. Recently she has been seen more frequently in a number of web series like Sacred Games 2 and Made in Heaven. 

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram