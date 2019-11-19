Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kalki Koechlin Reveals She Misses Basketball and Biking During Pregnancy

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin, who is currently pregnant with her boyfriend of two years Guy Hershberg, revealed that she missed biking and playing basketball during pregnancy.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2019, 7:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kalki Koechlin Reveals She Misses Basketball and Biking During Pregnancy
Image: Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin recently revealed that she was pregnant. The actress had posted an adorable picture showing her baby bump and said that she had kept it a secret for months. The actress, who is six months pregnant now is currently dating musician Guy Hershberg.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kalki was asked how the pregnancy was going for her what had changed in her lifestyle. "Firstly, there are changes in the body. My first few months were really horrible because I was vomiting and had terrible morning sickness. I couldn’t understand how do people do this, how do they have babies. Only in the fifth or sixth month, I started really enjoying the process. And, of course, in terms of planning, I am spending the right amount of time looking after my health, looking after what I am putting into my body. Everything you do starts to affect you as now you start taking care of another human being like how you cross the road.

I am doing a podcast where I’m interviewing people on wonderful things like environment and nanotechnology, these are all the future. I keep thinking about what my child is going to come into. You become more conscientious I guess," she said.

When asked about changes in her fitness routine, Kalki added, "I am missing my bike for sure as I used to go biking regularly. Obviously, now I am not biking but am looking forward to getting back on my bike afterwards. I also played basketball on a regular basis so I had to stop that. I had to stop every impact based work. But I continue to do swimming and practice yoga because I have to be very fit if I want to have a natural birth."

Kalki was last seen in the Zee5 horror series Bhram.

 

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram