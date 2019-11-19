Kalki Koechlin Reveals She Misses Basketball and Biking During Pregnancy

Kalki Koechlin recently revealed that she was pregnant. The actress had posted an adorable picture showing her baby bump and said that she had kept it a secret for months. The actress, who is six months pregnant now is currently dating musician Guy Hershberg.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kalki was asked how the pregnancy was going for her what had changed in her lifestyle. "Firstly, there are changes in the body. My first few months were really horrible because I was vomiting and had terrible morning sickness. I couldn’t understand how do people do this, how do they have babies. Only in the fifth or sixth month, I started really enjoying the process. And, of course, in terms of planning, I am spending the right amount of time looking after my health, looking after what I am putting into my body. Everything you do starts to affect you as now you start taking care of another human being like how you cross the road.

I am doing a podcast where I’m interviewing people on wonderful things like environment and nanotechnology, these are all the future. I keep thinking about what my child is going to come into. You become more conscientious I guess," she said.

When asked about changes in her fitness routine, Kalki added, "I am missing my bike for sure as I used to go biking regularly. Obviously, now I am not biking but am looking forward to getting back on my bike afterwards. I also played basketball on a regular basis so I had to stop that. I had to stop every impact based work. But I continue to do swimming and practice yoga because I have to be very fit if I want to have a natural birth."

Kalki was last seen in the Zee5 horror series Bhram.

