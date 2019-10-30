Kalki Koechlin Reveals She's Been Trolled For Having Baby Out of Wedlock

Kalki Koechlin is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. The actress recently spoke about welcoming a child into the world without out of wedlock during an interview.

Kalki, who currently appears on the ZEE5 original web series Bhram, told Pinkvilla during the interview that she is sure there are people in the country who have judged her for being a mother without getting married, but since she does not know them personally it does not affect her.

The actress further added that when it came to her building and her neighbours, people know that she is not married but they are still supportive, with "aunties" coming up to her and asking if she needs anything or not.

However, she added that she has faced a lot of trolling, revealing during the course of the interview that people have asked her where her husband is, or advised her not to wear tight clothes. Kalki went on to add that trolling happens even when one is not pregnant and that it is okay.

Speaking on how motherhood is changing her, the actress said that she is already feeling the changes in the way she reacts to things having become more deliberate, slower and patient. She revealed that she still wants to work but it has become less about the rat race and more about nurturing oneself through their work.

Kalki's due date is in December. A waterbaby herself, she is planning a water birthing in Goa and is spending time listening to her boyfriend's music or going for walks with him and doing yoga, adding that she has also reduced mobile phone usage.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.