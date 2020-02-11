Kalki Koechlin Shares Glimpses of Daughter Sappho in New Pics with Guy Hershberg

Actor Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg have become parents to a baby girl.

Kalki shared new pictures of the blessed couple in which they are with the team of doctors and nursing staff at Tulip Women's Care. We can see glimpses of her baby girl Sappho in some of the latest pics shared by Kalki on social media as the little one remains wrapped in white comfort cloth.

Earlier, Kalki (36) took to Instagram and shared a picture, writing, "Please welcome Sappho", amid speculation around her birth that surfaced late Saturday evening.

The actor seems to have named her daughter after the famous Greek poet, Sappho, whom she also quoted in her Instagram post.

"Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 month wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in," she wrote.

Kalki announced last year that she was expecting her first child with Guy, a classical pianist from Jerusalem.

The "Dev D" actor, in her long Instagram post, said she has respect for all the women, who go through the "intense and gruesome experience of birth."

"Be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty.

"The process takes a huge toll, both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal," she wrote.

Ending her post with a poem by Sappho, widely regarded as one of the greatest lyric poets, Kalki wrote, "Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say it's what one loves".

(With inputs from PTI)

