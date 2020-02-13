Kalki Koechlin Shares Picture of Herself During Labour, Thanks Her Doula for Childbirth

Actor Kalki Koechlin welcomed her baby girl, Sappho with boyfriend Guy Hershberg on February 7.

Days after her delivery, The Dev D star posted a picture on Instagram expressing gratefulness towards her doula, the help that women need during and post pregnancy. She revealed that doula is a term that means, 'a woman's maid', comes from the ancient Greeks. Kalki said that the picture belongs to the 'transitional' phase of labour where her doula is providing her support to bear the pain with her hands. She also spoke about the challenges in childbirth and erudition of being a mother.

Along with the picture, she penned a note that reads, “Doula. I can't experience childbirth and not talk about this word. I didnt know about the function of a doula myself until I got pregnant. A doula provides massages, breathing techniques and excercises during active labour, other support like hypnobirthing. Without Sanam's steady voice guiding me through the breathing I'm not sure I would've been able to bear it. I've also had unbelievable support from @reba_beingalive a doula from @birthvillageindia who's constantly checking on me and making sure I'm not alone through all this.”

Prior to this, Kalki shared a photo with her boyfriend, holding the newborn in their arms and the hospital staff is also seen in the picture along with the couple.

The Yeh Jawaani Hain Dewaani actress introduced her first child on Instagram in a rather special way. She shared a photo of the infant's footprint along with a beautiful note.

Kalki was last seen in Saif Ali Khan starrer Sacred Games 2.

