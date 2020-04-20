Kalki Koechlin Sings Lullaby and Plays Ukulele for Baby Sappho in Adorable Video

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin shared an adorable mother-daughter moment with her baby girl Sappho on social media, which is melting away the hearts of many. In a new video, Kalki can be seen entertaining the little one as she plays ukulele and sings an African lullaby for Sappho.

In the caption, Kalki explained that she started learning ukulele while she was still pregnant with her child and it has been of great help since Sappho either gets excited listening to the sound of it or goes to sleep while enjoying it.

Kalki wrote sharing the candid family video, "Started learning the uke when I was pregnant to play songs for my baby. It's worked out well, Sappho either gets excited or falls asleep to them. This African lullaby was one of the first songs I learnt from an album called Songs of the Baobab. If anyone knows what the lyrics mean let me know (sic)!"

Check out the adorable video of Kalki and Sappho below:

Kalki was previously married to Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap. They got married in 2011 and divorced in 2015. Kalki has become a parent with her musician boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

