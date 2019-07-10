Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kalki Koechlin Steals the Show in Nerkonda Paarvai Song Kaalam

The Dev D actress is making her Tamil debut with the remake of Bollywood film Pink, released in 2016.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 10, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kalki Koechlin Steals the Show in Nerkonda Paarvai Song Kaalam
Kalki in a still from Nerkonda Paarvaai.
Loading...

After making her mark in Bollywood with praise-worthy performances, Kalki Koechlin is also set to step in the world of Kollywood. The Dev D actress is making her Tamil debut with the remake of Bollywood film Pink, released in 2016. Directed by H. Vinoth, the movie also stars Thala Ajith in the role of Amitabh Bachchan.

Soon after wrapping up the shoot for the film, the makers have released a peppy EDM number titled ‘Kaalam’, which has special appearance by Kalki.

While the Gully Boy will not play a conventional role in the film, she will be seen in a dance number, sung by Malaysian woman rapper Alisha Thomas. The song has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Nagarjoon R, along with Yunohoo, has penned downed lyrics of the song. The peppy track has already been released by the makers, which has a lyrical description of the song, along with a few stills of Kalki.

Nerkonda Paarvai is being produced by Boney Kapoor, and also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Arjun Chidambaram, Adhik Ravichandran, Ashwin Rao, Sujith Shankar, Rangaraj Pandey, Delhi Ganesh among others. The movie also has the presence of Bollywood actress Vidya Balan in a pivotal role.

The original Bollywood movie Pink dealt with the subject of consent and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in the lead roles. The movie not only marks the Kollywood debut for Kalki, but Nerkonda Paarvai also makes it Boney Kapoor’s maiden venture into the Tamil film industry.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram