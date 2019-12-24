Take the pledge to vote

Kalki Koechlin Talks About Career Slump After Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Kalki Koechlin revealed she did not receive any work for over eight months even after the success of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

News18.com

Updated:December 24, 2019, 9:35 AM IST
Kalki Koechlin Talks About Career Slump After Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Kalki Koechlin. (Image: Special Arrangement)

Kalki Koechlin has made a reputation for herself in Bollywood for the different kinds of experimental roles she plays, but the journey to getting here has not been free of difficulties for her, the actress revealed recently.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said that after a successful Bollywood run with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), she spent around eight to nine months with no work at all. She added that she waited but had no projects coming her way.

Kalki revealed, at one point after 2013, a producer did get in touch with her, but things did not turn out in her favour. Explaining the reason for this she said, "It was not sexual proposition directly but indirectly. A producer wanted to go out on a date with me. I said no and he never got back."

On top of that Koechlin tried her luck in Hollywood as well. Unfortunately, the western film industry did not treat her any better.

Nevertheless, Kalki Koechlin has, to date, appeared in numerous films playing characters sharing a social message. She has also started appearing in a number of web series as well. Currently, the actress is on a hiatus nearing the birth of her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, an Israeli musician. The delivery is expected around January.

