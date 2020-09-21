Kalki Koechlin to Ex-husband Anurag Kashyap: Don't Let This Social Media Circus Get to You

In the past couple of days, several friends and colleagues have spoken in support of Anurag Kashyap, after the filmmaker was accused of sexual harassment by actress Payal Ghosh. After his first wife Aarti Bajaj came forward to support him in the issue, actress Kalki Koechlin, who was also married to the filmmaker for a few years, have made her stand clear.

Kalki posted a note on her Instagram account saying that Kashyap has fought for the freedom and integrity of women both in his scripts and in real life. She also talked of the support she got from him, even before they were married, when she felt unsafe in a work environment.

"In the personal and professional space you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce... There is a place of dignity beyond this virtual bloodbath... Hang on to that dignity, stay strong and keep doing what you do," Kalki wrote in her note.

Earlier, first wife Aarti took to Instagram and posted a note for Anurag and described the #MeToo allegations against him as the "cheapest stunt". The two have a daughter together - Aaliyah Kashyap.

"First wife here... You are a rockstar, Anurag Kashyap. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them. I see it first hand with our daughter. There is no integrity left and the world is full of losers and no brains baying for blood of anyone who has a voice," read an excerpt from Aarti's post.

Actress Payal Ghosh had on Saturday accused Kashyap of sexual harassment in a tweet. She has subsequently said that even she does not have any proof of the incident. The National Commission for Women has said that they are yet to receive a formal complaint from her.