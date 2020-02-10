Kalki Koechlin Welcomes Baby Girl Sappho with Guy Hershberg, Celebrities Congratulate Them
Kalki announced on social media that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl, on February 7. Kalki and boyfriend Guy Hershberg have decided to name her Sappho.
Guy Hershberg and Kalki Koechlin
Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin has finally welcomed her baby girl on February 7. The actress has named her little bundle of joy, Sappho. On Sunday, February 9, Kalki took to the photo-sharing platform Instagram to post a lovely picture with a heart-felt caption. It was the imprints of the newborn’s little feet.
She wrote, “Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in.” The Dev D actress also hailed all the women for going through pain to give life and talked about how the trauma is not just physical but also psychological.
“We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect,” she further said.
View this post on Instagram
Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space🌬️ Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal. And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. "Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It's what one loves." ~Sappho~ circa 600BC
As soon as Kalki uploaded the picture, celebrities flooded the comment sections with blessings and love.
“Such beautiful words Kalki. Looking forward to hearing more. Congratulations love!,” wrote Konkana Sen. Richa Chaddha was all hearts for the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress. “Congratulations! All my love to you three. All of it! Here keep my heart.”
Other celebrities like Sumeet Vyas, Dia Mirza, Jitesh Pillai, Sobhita Dhulipala, Namit Das among others congratulated Kalki.
The actress had announced her pregnancy in September last year. She had regularly posted pictures with her baby bump and did not shy away from airing her opinion about motherhood and the problems women face during the pregnancy period.
