Kalpana Lajmi, Director of Acclaimed Films Like Rudaali, Daman, Dies of Cancer at 64

Saddened to learn about the demise of veteran filmmaker #KalpanaLajmi ji. Her contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered forever. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) September 23, 2018

You will be missed Kalpanaji.Was not your time to go..but may your heart now be at peace.🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻 . Those days while shooting Daman will be a treasured memory. #KalpanaLajmi Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/mtteS4nAlZ — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 23, 2018

Deeply saddened... at around 4:30 am today morning #KalpanaLajmi passed away .. May she rest in peace. — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 23, 2018

I will miss her strong energetic voice, her indefatigable drive to create, her laughter that was always so full of real joy and her wonderful sense of humour. Most of all I will miss my movie partner. Cant believe you’re gone Kalpana. RIP sweetheart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kJFCKtct7e — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) September 23, 2018

Just heard about Kalpana Lajmi passing away. Had worked with her as an editor when she made Darmiyaan. Will always remember her with fondness and respect for being a fearless woman and a powerhouse of a person in a male dominated industry. Rest In Peace dear Kalpana. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 23, 2018

Acclaimed filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi passed away early on Sunday in Mumbai. She was 64. Lajmi was suffering from kidney cancer.Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed the news on Twitter. He wrote, “Saddened to learn about the demise of veteran filmmaker #KalpanaLajmi ji. Her contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered forever.”Lajmi belonged to Assam.Lajmi, known for off-beat and women-centric films such as Rudaali, Darmiyaan and Daman, was diagnosed with a tumour in the kidney in 2015. She was facing a financial crisis when many film personalities had come to her support.Her cremation will take place in Mumbai’s Oshiwara region around 12:30 today.Film personalities like Huma Qureshi, Soni Razdan and Hansal Mehta tweeted their condolences.Lajmi had been undergoing dialysis for a couple of years, and true to her indomitable spirit, had said in an interview last year, 'My kidneys have failed, but I haven't.'She debuted as a feature film director with Ek Pal. Her memoir Bhupen Hazarika: As I Knew Him was launched earlier this month.The filmmaker is survived by her brother and mother.