Kalpana Lajmi in One of Her Last Interviews: Kidneys Have Failed, I Haven't

Acclaimed filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi died on September 23 in Mumbai. She was suffering from kidney ailments. In an earlier interview with IANS, she talked about her illness and her struggles.Excerpts from the interview:Well, my kidneys have failed. I haven't (laughs). I am far from done, my dear. I had to be rushed into the ICU. But I am recovering well now. I got a call from the greatest Lataji (Mangeshkar) in hospital. She offered me all her assistance. I said I only need her blessings. How have you been?It was just one of those strenuous weeks, I guess. Otherwise I am doing fine. I need dialysis four times a week. That's a helluva strain on me financially and physically. I've no money. But generous people from the film industry like Aamir Khan, Rohit Shetty, Salman Khan and my dearest and closest friends, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan have kept me going. But my biggest support has been my mother (artiste Lalita Lajmi).Well, yes. My mother and my uncle Atma Ram (filmmaker Guru Dutt's brother) were always the best looking members of our family. Not too many people know Deepika is related to me. I doubt she remembers. But my mother at 85 is in good health, touchwood. I wonder what I'd have done without her. In fact, everyone has been wonderful ever since my health failed. I had no money for my treatment.I've absolutely no regrets about that. Every minute I spent with Bhupenda was precious, is precious. He remains alive in my mind. In fact, I've written a book on our life together. HarperCollins has acquired the book. They will release it next year on September 8 on Bhupenda's birth anniversary.I hope so. I am itching to get back to filmmaking. The industry has changed so much since I last directed a movie. Those days when my films like 'Ek Pal' and 'Rudaali' were so appreciated, now seem remote. We've gone from the era from Mahesh Bhatt to the era of Alia Bhatt. And I'm proud I know both of them as wonderful human beings. It's been a wonderful journey. I've enjoyed every minute of it. And I am not done as yet. I should be out of the hospital in a day or two. Please pray for me.