Kalpana Lajmi (1954-2018): Raveena Tandon, Huma Qureshi Lead Bollywood in Prayers

You will be missed Kalpanaji.Was not your time to go..but may your heart now be at peace.🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻 . Those days while shooting Daman will be a treasured memory. #KalpanaLajmi Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/mtteS4nAlZ — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 23, 2018

Deeply saddened... at around 4:30 am today morning #KalpanaLajmi passed away .. May she rest in peace. — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 23, 2018

RIP #KalpanaLajmi . My first exposure to a film shooting was while working as a song director and editor in Daman . Remember many evenings of food and music in her residence along with Bhupen Da. Learned a lot while working with her . pic.twitter.com/DMHI39yxWu — Onir (@IamOnir) September 23, 2018

Saddened to learn about the demise of veteran filmmaker #KalpanaLajmi ji. Her contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered forever. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) September 23, 2018

#KalpanaLajmi passed away earlier this morning.While we all mourn her death ,a thought for all those who continue to eulogise Bhupen Hazarkia legacy but did nothing in offering any help to her.She looked after Bhupen Hazarika in his last days,perhaps we could have done the same — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) September 23, 2018

Just heard about Kalpana Lajmi passing away. Had worked with her as an editor when she made Darmiyaan. Will always remember her with fondness and respect for being a fearless woman and a powerhouse of a person in a male dominated industry. Rest In Peace dear Kalpana. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 23, 2018

I will miss her strong energetic voice, her indefatigable drive to create, her laughter that was always so full of real joy and her wonderful sense of humour. Most of all I will miss my movie partner. Cant believe you’re gone Kalpana. RIP sweetheart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kJFCKtct7e — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) September 23, 2018

Renowned filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi died Sunday morning at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, reported a family member. Lajmi, a director, producer and screenwriter, was known for working on real subjects."She passed away at the (Kokilaben Dhirubhai) Ambani hospital at 4.30 am. She was suffering from a chronic kidney disease and liver failure."She was on dialysis. She has been in and out of the hospital for three years. The last rites will be possibly conducted today," her brother Dev Lajmi told PTI.Her cremation will take place in Mumbai’s Oshiwara region around 12:30 today.Film personalities like Huma Qureshi, Soni Razdan and Hansal Mehta tweeted their condolences.Her films often had a woman at the centre. Some of her popular films include Rudaali, Daman, Darmiyaan.Lajmi's last movie as a director was Chingaari in 2006, based on a novel The Prostitute and the Postman by Bhupen Hazarika, who was her partner.(With inputs from PTI)