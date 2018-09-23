GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Kalpana Lajmi (1954-2018): Raveena Tandon, Huma Qureshi Lead Bollywood in Prayers

Kalpana Lajmi, a director, producer and screenwriter who was known for working on real subjects breathed her last on Sunday morning.

News18.com

Updated:September 23, 2018, 10:03 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kalpana Lajmi (1954-2018): Raveena Tandon, Huma Qureshi Lead Bollywood in Prayers
Image Courtesy: Soni Razdan/ Twitter
Loading...
Renowned filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi died Sunday morning at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, reported a family member. Lajmi, a director, producer and screenwriter, was known for working on real subjects.

"She passed away at the (Kokilaben Dhirubhai) Ambani hospital at 4.30 am. She was suffering from a chronic kidney disease and liver failure.

"She was on dialysis. She has been in and out of the hospital for three years. The last rites will be possibly conducted today," her brother Dev Lajmi told PTI.

Her cremation will take place in Mumbai’s Oshiwara region around 12:30 today.

Film personalities like Huma Qureshi, Soni Razdan and Hansal Mehta tweeted their condolences.















Her films often had a woman at the centre. Some of her popular films include Rudaali, Daman, Darmiyaan.

Lajmi's last movie as a director was Chingaari in 2006, based on a novel The Prostitute and the Postman by Bhupen Hazarika, who was her partner.

(With inputs from PTI)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...