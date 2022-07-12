Kalyaan Dhev Pens A Cryptic Post On Mother’s Birthday

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja has been in the news ever since rumours about her separation from husband Kalyaan Dhev surfaced online. The divorce rumours were fueled after Sreeja dropped her husband’s name and even unfollowed him on Instagram. The couple got married in March 2016 and even have a daughter together. While neither Sreeja nor Kalyaan has spoken about their separation, a cryptic post has caught everyone’s attention.

Kalyaan has dropped a sweet post to wish his mother a “very happy birthday.” In the snap, Kalyaan posed with his mother, and the two were all smiles. Alongside the picture, he wrote happy birthday to mom and further thanked her for always being there. He went on to add, “Sometimes, life gets tough, but I’m always assured that I can make it over any obstacle in my way with the power of your love. Thank you for always being there for me. Love you so much ma.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalyaan Dhev (@kalyaan_dhev)



We wonder whether or not Kalyaan’s post has a clear hint towards his on-going separation with Sreeja?

Sreeja married Kalyaan at the family’s farmhouse in Bengaluru, in March 2016. The wedding ceremony was attended by close friends, relatives and stars from the South film industry. Telugu actor Ram Charan, who was accompanied by his wife Upasana, and cousins Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish were among the biggies who were spotted at the wedding. Two years later, in November 2018, Kalyaan announced he and Sreeja are expecting baby.

Before Kalyaan, Sreeja was married to Sirish Bharadwaj at the age of 19. Sreeja and Sirish were college sweethearts. However, she got legally separated from him, claiming that her in-laws were demanding a dowry. She had also filed a harassment case against him. Sreeja has a daughter from her first marriage.

