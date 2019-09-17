Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kalyug Actress Smilie Suri Opens Up on Divorce from Vineet Bangera, Says 'He Left and Never Came Back'

Smilie Suri separated from her husband Vineet Bangera after two years of marriage.

News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2019, 9:03 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kalyug Actress Smilie Suri Opens Up on Divorce from Vineet Bangera, Says 'He Left and Never Came Back'
Image Courtesy: SSmilly Suri/ Instagram
Loading...

Director Mohit Suri's sister Smilie Suri has not been a part of many films but had made herself known in the world of dancing. After the recent finalizing of her divorce, Suri opened up about why her marriage to her salsa mentor Vineet Bangera took a nosedive.

Bangera and Suri tied the knot in 2014. The following year they even appeared on Nach Baliye 7 together. Unfortunately, things quickly took a bad turn which resulted in their separation in 2016. Their divorce, on the other hand, was only recently finalized. Talking about her marriage and why it went downhill, she said, "Vineet was my Salsa teacher, and it’s easy to fall in love with your mentor, especially in a dance form, which is all about proximity. We connected over our passion for dance and mistook it for love. We realized that our decision was wrong only after marriage and staying under the same roof — our backgrounds and approach towards life was different."

Despite the problems in their relationship, the couple tried to fix matters but failed to reach a common ground. Suri revealed that even her family had tried to help. She said, "I tried my best to make the marriage work but in vain. My family, too, including my brother Mohit (Suri), cousin Emraan (Hashmi), his wife Parveen and my aunt Kumkum Saigal, tried their best to mediate, only to realize that the cracks were too deep. When every attempt failed, they gave me the strength to face those trying times. Vineet left me in December 2016 and never came back. I guess he realized before me that our marriage wasn’t working."

Suri has chosen to step away from her acting career and is currently entirely focussed on her dancing. Even after her divorce, she says that she hopes to get past her problems with her ex-husband and rekindle their friendship someday on the dance floor.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram