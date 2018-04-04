English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KRK Claims He Has Stage III Stomach Cancer; Expresses His Last Wish To Work With Big B
Known for his controversial statements, KRK often locked horns with several Bollywood celebrities on social media.
A file photo of KRK
Actor-turned-director Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, has been diagnosed with stage III stomach cancer, a press release shared by a verified Twitter handle by the name of KRKBOXOFFICE claims. Known for his controversial statements, KRK often locked horns with several Bollywood celebrities on social media.
Here's the press release posted on Twitter:
"It's confirmed that I have stomach cancer on 3rd stage, hence I will be alive for 1-2 years more. Now I won't entertain anybody's call who will try to make me feel that I am going to die soon. I don't want to live with anybody's sympathy even for a day. I will appreciate those people, who will continue to abuse me, hate me or love me like before only, and like a normal person only," the release said. I am only sad for my two wishes, which I will not be able to fulfill.(1) I wanted to make an A grade film as a producer. (2) I wanted to work with Amitabh Bachchan ji in a film or produce a film with him. These Both of my wishes will die with me forever. Now I would love to spend my all time with my lovely family. Love you all, whether you hate me or love me. KRK. (sic)"
The self-proclaimed film critic had earlier made headlines after Twitter suspended his official account last year in October after he had reportedly revealed the climax of Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar.
This is press release of #KRK about his health. pic.twitter.com/0UlscVD4wq— KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) April 3, 2018
The self-proclaimed film critic had earlier made headlines after Twitter suspended his official account last year in October after he had reportedly revealed the climax of Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar.
