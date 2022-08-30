KRK Arrested: His Past Remarks on Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Others That Created Controversy

Kamaal R Khan often made headlines for his jibe at Bollywood celebrities. On Tuesday morning, KRK was arrested over his controversial social media posts back in 2020. Officials detained him at Mumbai airport on a complaint filed by Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal who had alleged that his tweets particularly on late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor spread “hatred”. Rahul Kanal in his complaint had reportedly said, “After Irrfan Khan, who is India’s pride, passed away, he was making poor claims and statements on him. He was also talking rubbish about senior actor late Rishi Kapoor also.”

KRK will be presented before Borivali court today, as per ANI tweet. The self-proclaimed critic earlier too got under the radar of many celebrities for his reviews of their films and personal comments. Let’s take a look at some of his controversial that didn’t go well with Bollywood celebrities.

KRK’s comment on Virat Kohli’s ‘mental health’

Recently, KRK in a now-deleted tweet blamed Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli’s ‘depression’. “Virat Kohli is the first cricketer in India who is having problem of depression. Ye hai result ek heroine se shaadi karne ka. She must have put in his head that he is having depression problem,” he had penned.

KRK’s battle with Manoj Bajpayee

After Manoj Bajpayee’s web series The Family Man was released, KRK made some controversial statements against Bajpayee and called him a “marijuana addict”. “I am not a Lukkha and Faaltu in life, So I don’t watch web series. Better you ask Sunil Pal. But why do you like to watch a Charsi, Ganjedi Manoj? You can’t be selective. If you hate Charsi Ganjedi in Bollywood, So you should hate everyone,” he tweeted. Following this, Manoj Bajpayee filed a defamation complaint against him for ‘tarnishing’ his image.

His prediction on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ marriage

He left social media users furious after KRK made predictions about star couple Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ marriage and said that Nick will divorce Priyanka within 10 years. The self-proclaimed critic faced wrath by netizens for his remarks.

KRK targeted Bollywood actresses

Back in 2014, KRK tweeted that no Bollywood actress had a posterior to match Kim Kardashian’s. He even carried out a survey on Bollywood actresses Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha and asked people to retweet if they thought the actresses had “big butts”. The initial tweet read, “I can’t understand why no actress in Bollywood has butt like Kim Kardashian. It’s totally disappointing.” The tweet didn’t go well with the actresses, especially Sonakshi who referred KRK as ‘a waste of space’ and said that he should be given ‘4 tight slaps’.

Salman Khan slapped KRK with a defamation case

Back in 2001, Kamaal R Khan landed in trouble after Salman Khan slapped him with a defamation case. Salman’s lawyers had said it was due to the allegations of corruption and money laundering he levelled against the actor. However, KRK had claimed that it was for his unfavourable review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. After the legal action, KRK promised to stop reviewing any of Salman’s films in a tweet which read, “I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed a defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today.”

