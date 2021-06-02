Kamaal R Khan Deletes Post Calling Parth Samthaan Disha Patani's 'Brother'

Actor and film critic Kamaal R Khan recently shared pictures of rumoured exes and actors Parth Samthaan and Disha Patani and claimed that he was the latter’s ‘brother.’ The former Bigg Boss contestant has now deleted the post and even penned an explanation for it.

He wrote, “Someone did send me some photos on Twitter only and he said that he is #DishaPatani brother with her. I liked photos, so I posted with good caption. But people were barking like DOGS. I deleted photos because I don’t know that boy and I am not sure if he is really her brother.”

Earlier on Wednesday, he had written, “Wow! Disha and her brother look so cute together!”

Someone did send me some photos on Twitter only and he said that he is #DishaPatani brother with her. I liked photos, so I posted with good caption. But people were barking like DOGS. I deleted photos because I don’t know that boy and I am not sure if he is really her brother.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 2, 2021

Meanwhile, KRK is in the midst of a legal battle with Salman Khan after the star filed a defamation suit against him. KRK had said that it was because of his unfavourable review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, a statement was issued by Salman’s lawyers saying that he was filing a defamation suit against KRK for alleging that the star engages in fraudulent activity and launders funds through his NGO, Being Human.

