Kamaal R Khan is Back on Twitter, and Amitabh Bachchan Made Sure to Give Him a Proper Welcome

T 2921 - The irrepressible @Kamaalrkhan .. straight talking , without any frills is BACK .. !!

Fasten Seat Belts .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 3, 2018

#KamaalRKhan aka #KRK requests #Twitter to restore his suspended account within 15 days or else he will commit suicide. Read below pic.twitter.com/xT6wICIsMt — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) November 1, 2017

Kamaal R Khan is an actor, director and self-proclaimed critic. He is known for his questionable tweets and sexist remarks. His Twitter account was suspended after he revealed the climax of Saira Wasim-starrer Secret Superstar. Not only this, but through his social media handle he has lashed out at several Bollywood actors, like Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan. Despite all of this, he somehow shares a healthy relationship with Amitabh Bachchan.On Monday, Bachchan welcomed KRK back on Twitter and wrote, "The irrepressible @Kamaalrkhan .. straight talking, without any frills is BACK .. !! Fasten Seat Belts."After his account was suspended, KRK had written a statement on the official Twitter handle of KRK Box Office, where he shares news and reviews about films. He wrote, "I have spent four years and lots of money to build my six million followers account on Twitter. Therefore, I will definitely go to court on Twitter to ask them to reimburse me the money and time I have spent on my account so far."In fact, he said that the three Khans of Bollywood-- Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir --are behind the suspension of his Twitter handle. He wrote, " SRK + Salman Khan + Aamir Khan forced #Twitter to suspend my account, but still they can’t stop me from reviewing films to save public from watching their crap films. Better, they should make good films instead to stop me."He also went on to issue a press release where he stated that if his account is not restored within 15 days, he will commit suicide.