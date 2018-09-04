GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kamaal R Khan is Back on Twitter, and Amitabh Bachchan Made Sure to Give Him a Proper Welcome

Kamaal R Khan is back on Twitter and Amitabh Bachchan welcomed him back!

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2018, 11:17 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kamaal R Khan is Back on Twitter, and Amitabh Bachchan Made Sure to Give Him a Proper Welcome
A file photo of KRK
Loading...
Kamaal R Khan is an actor, director and self-proclaimed critic. He is known for his questionable tweets and sexist remarks. His Twitter account was suspended after he revealed the climax of Saira Wasim-starrer Secret Superstar. Not only this, but through his social media handle he has lashed out at several Bollywood actors, like Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan. Despite all of this, he somehow shares a healthy relationship with Amitabh Bachchan.

On Monday, Bachchan welcomed KRK back on Twitter and wrote, "The irrepressible @Kamaalrkhan .. straight talking, without any frills is BACK .. !! Fasten Seat Belts."




After his account was suspended, KRK had written a statement on the official Twitter handle of KRK Box Office, where he shares news and reviews about films. He wrote, "I have spent four years and lots of money to build my six million followers account on Twitter. Therefore, I will definitely go to court on Twitter to ask them to reimburse me the money and time I have spent on my account so far."

In fact, he said that the three Khans of Bollywood-- Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir --are behind the suspension of his Twitter handle. He wrote, " SRK + Salman Khan + Aamir Khan forced #Twitter to suspend my account, but still they can’t stop me from reviewing films to save public from watching their crap films. Better, they should make good films instead to stop me."

He also went on to issue a press release where he stated that if his account is not restored within 15 days, he will commit suicide.



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...