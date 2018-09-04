English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kamaal R Khan is Back on Twitter, and Amitabh Bachchan Made Sure to Give Him a Proper Welcome
Kamaal R Khan is back on Twitter and Amitabh Bachchan welcomed him back!
A file photo of KRK
Loading...
Kamaal R Khan is an actor, director and self-proclaimed critic. He is known for his questionable tweets and sexist remarks. His Twitter account was suspended after he revealed the climax of Saira Wasim-starrer Secret Superstar. Not only this, but through his social media handle he has lashed out at several Bollywood actors, like Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan. Despite all of this, he somehow shares a healthy relationship with Amitabh Bachchan.
On Monday, Bachchan welcomed KRK back on Twitter and wrote, "The irrepressible @Kamaalrkhan .. straight talking, without any frills is BACK .. !! Fasten Seat Belts."
After his account was suspended, KRK had written a statement on the official Twitter handle of KRK Box Office, where he shares news and reviews about films. He wrote, "I have spent four years and lots of money to build my six million followers account on Twitter. Therefore, I will definitely go to court on Twitter to ask them to reimburse me the money and time I have spent on my account so far."
In fact, he said that the three Khans of Bollywood-- Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir --are behind the suspension of his Twitter handle. He wrote, " SRK + Salman Khan + Aamir Khan forced #Twitter to suspend my account, but still they can’t stop me from reviewing films to save public from watching their crap films. Better, they should make good films instead to stop me."
He also went on to issue a press release where he stated that if his account is not restored within 15 days, he will commit suicide.
On Monday, Bachchan welcomed KRK back on Twitter and wrote, "The irrepressible @Kamaalrkhan .. straight talking, without any frills is BACK .. !! Fasten Seat Belts."
T 2921 - The irrepressible @Kamaalrkhan .. straight talking , without any frills is BACK .. !!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 3, 2018
Fasten Seat Belts ..
After his account was suspended, KRK had written a statement on the official Twitter handle of KRK Box Office, where he shares news and reviews about films. He wrote, "I have spent four years and lots of money to build my six million followers account on Twitter. Therefore, I will definitely go to court on Twitter to ask them to reimburse me the money and time I have spent on my account so far."
In fact, he said that the three Khans of Bollywood-- Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir --are behind the suspension of his Twitter handle. He wrote, " SRK + Salman Khan + Aamir Khan forced #Twitter to suspend my account, but still they can’t stop me from reviewing films to save public from watching their crap films. Better, they should make good films instead to stop me."
He also went on to issue a press release where he stated that if his account is not restored within 15 days, he will commit suicide.
#KamaalRKhan aka #KRK requests #Twitter to restore his suspended account within 15 days or else he will commit suicide. Read below pic.twitter.com/xT6wICIsMt— Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) November 1, 2017
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- This Motorcycle Runs on Vodka and it Held a Land Speed Record for Three Days
- Ishqbaaz Actress Additi Gupta Gets Engaged in a Hush-Hush Ceremony; See Pics
- 'Did I Make the Cut, Thanos': Twitter Flooded With Jokes as Facebook Conks Off for 90 Minutes
- A Music Festival Banned Cis-Men from Entering and Men on Twitter Aren't Taking it Well
- Olympic Quotas Secured by Silver Medallist Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...