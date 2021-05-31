Kamaal R Khan Launches New Attack on Salman Khan, Threatens to Make Him 'TV Actor'

Actor and online movie critic Kamaal R Khan took to Twitter to launch a fresh attack on Salman Khan. Salman had filed a defamation case against KRK, and the latter has taken to social media to make his feelings public.

KRK tweeted, “Dekho Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai, Ladne Ki Himmat Hai, Toh Khud Saamne Aakar Lado! Ye Chirkut Singer, Struggling actress Wagairah Ko Aage Karke, Unke Peeche Naa Chupo (Look, goon of Bollywood, if you have the courage to fight, do so upfront. Do not hide behind cheap singers and struggling actresses)! I promise to destroy your career and make you a TV actor. It’s your #Antim time.”

While KRK did not name Salman, he mentioned his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. He had also previously threatened to destroy Salman’s career.

“Suna Hai Ki Ye Kaafi Logon Ka career Khatam Kar Chuka hai (I have heard that he has destroyed many careers). Whoever speaks against him, he destroyed his career. But Nehle Pe Dehla Hi Hota Hai Na. I am Dehla. Main Iska Career Chaupat Karke, Isko Sadak Par Le Aaoonga (But I am a formidable force. I will end his career and bring him on the streets),” he tweeted on Saturday.

A few days back, Salman’s legal team DSK Legal had issued an official statement regarding the case stating that the actor had filed a defamation case against KRK for “publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand ‘Being Human’ is involved in fraud, manipulation, and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits.” KRK, on the other hand, had maintained that the defamation was because of his unfavourable review of his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

