Kamaal R Khan Praises Heropanti 2, Netizens Can't Believe it
Kamaal R Khan Praises Heropanti 2, Netizens Can’t Believe it

Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 has got a negative review from most of the film critics except Kamaal R Khan

Entertainment Bureau

Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 was released in theatres on April 29 amid great fanfare. The film’s trailer had gone viral and the action-drama promised to enthrall the audiences with high-octane action sequences. However, it has got mixed reviews from the film critics though the film opened to good collections at the box office.

According to reports, Heropanti 2 has minted around Rs 8 crore at the box office on Day 1. While the film has collected a decent amount at the box office, the critics have panned the Ahmed Khan directorial.

But self-proclaimed critic, Kamaal R Khan, has given a glowing review of the movie. Taking to Twitter, Kamaal R Khan wrote, “Watched Heropanti 2! It’s beautiful, colourful film with terrific action. @TaraSutaria and @iTIGERSHROFF have played their parts brilliantly. Director Ahmed Khan at his very best. Powerful dialogues support big scale scenes. It’s full Paisa Vasool film. So 4* rating from me.”

Tiger Shroff has surely impressed everyone with his action and dance moves. But the critics’ ratings suggest that the film has a predictable storyline and poor screenplay. Therefore netizens are having a hard time believing Kamaal R Khan’s review. “How much money did Nadiadwala pay you for this tweet”, a Twitter user replied to Kamaal R Khan.

Heropanti 2 is the sequel to Tiger Shroff’s debut movie, Heropanti. AR Rahman has composed the film’s music and Tara Sutaria is playing the female lead in the action flick. Heropanti 2 is clashing with multi-starrer Runway 34 at the box office. Heropanti 2 has been released on more screens compared to Runway 34.

first published:April 30, 2022, 12:11 IST