Kamaal R Khan Says He will Review Salman Khan's Films Even if He 'Touches His Feet'

After Salman Khan filed a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court against Kamaal R Khan. The latter had tweeted that he will not review any of Salman’s films.

Kamaal had written, “I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today."

However, in his latest tweet, he said that he will continue reviewing the actor’s film even if he touches his feet.

Kamaal tweeted, “Normally I don’t review the film if producer director or actor of the film asks me to not review it. But Now if this man will request me, or even touch my feet also, still I will review his each film and each song. Satyamev Jayate! Jai Hind!"

Normally I don’t review the film if producer director or actor of the film asks me to not review it. But Now if this man will request me, or even touch my feet also, still I will review his each film and each song. Satyamev Jayate! Jai Hind!— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 27, 2021

He continued, “You all can see hundreds of bad reviews of #Radhe on YouTube but Salman doesn’t have any problem with anyone except #TheBrandKRK! Now it’s proof that #DRKRK is The No.1 Critic in the history of Bollywood. All others are just Chai Cum Paani. Stars don’t care about their reviews."

You all can see hundreds of bad reviews of #Radhe on YouTube but Salman doesn’t have any problem with anyone except #TheBrandKRK! Now it’s proof that #DRKRK is The No.1 Critic in the history of Bollywood. All others are just Chai Cum Paani. Stars don’t care about their reviews.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 27, 2021

After Kamaal said that Salman filed the lawsuit against him for his recent review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman’s legal team issued a statement saying that it is not the case.

The statement from DSK Legal, advocates for Salman Khan and Salman Khan Ventures read, “The suit has been filed as the Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand “Being Human” are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits."

