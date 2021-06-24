CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kamaal R Khan Talks About Challenging Court Order Against Reviewing Salman Khan's Films in High Court
Kamaal R Khan Talks About Challenging Court Order Against Reviewing Salman Khan's Films in High Court

Salman Khan in 'Radhe' poster (L), Kamaal R Khan

Kamaal R Khan has reacted to the court order that has asked him to temporarily restrain from uploading any defamatory content against Bollywood actor Salman Khan on social media.

Kamaal R Khan has reacted to the court order that has asked the actor and film critic to temporarily restrain from uploading any defamatory content against Bollywood actor Salman Khan on social media. On Thursday, KRK posted a series of tweets where he mentioned how critiquing a film is his job and the court should not stop him from expressing his personal opinion.

Salman sued KRK for defamation last month, which the film critic believes was in retaliation to an unfavourable review of his latest movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, Salman’s lawyers have said that the lawsuit was in response to allegations of corruption and money laundering against the actor’s charity organisation, Being Human.

In his tweets, KRK has said that he will go to the high court and even the Supreme Court to protect his rights and went on to say that as a film critic, it is his job which he will continue. The former Bigg Boss contestant also mentioned in his tweet that he has read the court order on the defamation case and it did not ask him to remove his YouTube videos which he has posted till now, as Salman asked. However, the court order mentions that KRK cannot review any movie that stars Salman in future.

In his latest tweet, KRK lashed out at “Bollywood people” and said that at first they tried to make fun of him and then they tried to prove him corrupt. And in the recent development, he has been sued and asked by the court to stop reviewing the films. KRK called it the power of honesty and said that the film industry has “100 of corrupt critics” but the actors are “scared” of one “honest” critic’s review.

KRK has been asked by a Mumbai court to temporarily restrict himself from sharing any defamatory posts or videos on Salman. The order will remain till the final disposal of the suit.

first published:June 24, 2021, 14:52 IST