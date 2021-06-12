Kamaal R Khan Threatens Mika Singh After Watching His Diss Track

Actor turned film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is known for controversies. He is already facing trouble for criticising Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s latest release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Now he is in the news due to a dispute with singer Mika Singh.

A few weeks ago, Mika shared with his fans that he was working on a diss track on KRK. Reacting to this, the actor had posted a tweet in which he challenged the singer to do so if he has the courage.

However, when Mika finally released the song on Friday on YouTube, KRK threatened him.

In the diss track titled Barking Dog, Mika has hurled abuses at the Bigg Boss 3 contestant KRK. He took to Twitter to announce the track and even asked KRK to give his “genuine reviews.”

After watching the track, KRK posted a sarcastic tweet in which he thanked everyone who featured in the song and gave its music. He even termed actor Vindu Dara Singh a bookie. Vindu has featured in a cameo. Further, in the tweet, KRK asked the singer to wait for the videos that he is planning to share on the internet as a reply to his song. However, he later deleted the tweet. Seems this social media fight has taken a bad shape.

The 3.39-minute-long video of the song features general public apart from Vindu. Its music has been given by Shaarib and Toshi. It has garnered more than 1.2 million views on YouTube and has been liked by over 51, 000 people.

This controversy started when KRK targeted Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The rapper got angry at his criticism and a fight broke out between the two on the microblogging site Twitter.

According to Mika, this song is a “befitting reply” to KRK. He had also commented that Salman should have filed a complaint against him long ago.

The megastar had filed a defamation suit against KRK after he continued to make objectionable remarks despite an undertaking not to do so.

