Kamaal R Khan Threatens Salman Khan, Manoj Muntashir Reacts to Amit Kumar's Indian Idol 12 Comments

Actor and online movie critic Kamaal R Khan took to Twitter to launch a fresh attack on Salman Khan. Salman had filed a defamation case against KRK, and the latter has taken to social media to make his feelings public.

KRK tweeted, “Dekho Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai, Ladne Ki Himmat Hai, Toh Khud Saamne Aakar Lado! Ye Chirkut Singer, Struggling actress Wagairah Ko Aage Karke, Unke Peeche Naa Chupo (Look, goon of Bollywood, if you have the courage to fight, do so upfront. Do not hide behind cheap singers and struggling actresses)! I promise to destroy your career and make you a TV actor. It’s your #Antim time.”

Read: Kamaal R Khan Launches New Attack on Salman Khan, Threatens to Make Him ‘TV Actor’

Television’s popular reality show Indian Idol 12 has been under the scanner for quite some time now after Amit Kumar revealed he was asked to praise all contestants despite his opinions. The incident saw a lot of divided opinions from musicians and the latest person to add his thoughts to it is lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

Muntashir, who is filling in as a judge on the singing reality show, opened up on the controversy on the Kishore Kumar tribute episode where the legendary singer’s son Amit Kumar had appeared as a judge.

Read: Amit Kumar Took Money for Being a Part of the Show and Then Criticised It: Manoj Muntashir

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene took to social media on Sunday to express pride and happiness in her elder son Arin graduating from high school.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday and wrote: “A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colours. Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hardwork , and focus to rise above the situation and succeed. So, follow your passion and understand that one day you will have the power to make a difference, use it well. Wishing you success in everything you do. Love you always. #ProudParent #ClassOf2021 #GraduationDay."

Read: Madhuri Dixit Is a ‘Proud Parent’ as Son Arin Graduates From High School

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen chemistry is something fans are eager to watch every time they work together. It won’t be wrong to say that they are one of the most loved on-screen couples in Bollywood. Their chemistry was unmissable in Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film also starred Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

It was an out-and-out hit upon its release and was well-received by both audience and critics, who heaped praises on the storyline, music and performances. Even after eight years of its release, the dialogues from the film are still quoted.

Read: Watch: Hilarious Deleted Scene From Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Actress Amrita Rao took to her social media handle to join in on the viral ‘jal lenge’ memes that references to her film Vivah. In a recreation video, Amrita adds a hilarious twist as instead of offering drinking water, she splashes a bucket full of water on camera and laughs off.

The 2006 movie directed by Sooraj Barjatya made Amrita a household name. The film also starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Read: Amrita Rao Recreates Vivah’s ‘Jal Lenge’ Moment with Hilarious Twist, Watch Video

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here