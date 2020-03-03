Kamaal R Khan Wants Coronavirus to Spread in India to Unite Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians!

Actor Kamaal R Khan is known for his inflammatory and abusive tweets on any topic that maybe trending at a given point. And so, it comes as no surprise that and a controversial social media personality had something to say on the coronavirus outbreak as well.

The self-proclaimed film critic, who has always grabbed several headlines for his brutal jibes on Bollywood movies, TV shows and some celebrities, has once again received backlash for a tweet praying for the spread of the deadly virus in India. He has a unique reason behind it. Khan wants the virus to spread in order for people from various religious faith to unite and fight it!

Khan's tweet garnered severe backlash, with netizens calling him 'crazy' and 'insensitive'.

I pray to GOD for the #caronavirusoutbreak in India as soon as possible. May be, we all Hindu Muslim Sikh Christians become brothers again to fight against #coronavirus! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 29, 2020

China reported 125 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, marking the lowest number of new daily infections in six weeks. There were also 31 more deaths, all in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, raising the nationwide toll to 2,943.

World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the world is entering "uncharted territory" as pockets of COVID-19 infections continue to rise, reports Global Times.

Twenty-three coronavirus patients in South Korea are in critical condition, according to Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reports Yonhap News Agency.

A Noida school has been closed amid concerns that a Delhi resident who contracted coronavirus in Italy, attended a birthday party last week in which his children as well as their schoolmates were present.