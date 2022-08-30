Actor Kamaal R Khan Arrested Over Controversial Tweet After He Lands In Mumbai

Kamaal Rashid Khan Aka KRK, who is a self-proclaimed film critic, has been arrested by Mumbai police over his controversial tweet in 2020. KRK is a controversial figure who is known for taking jibes at Bollywood celebrities and their movies in tweets and videos on his YouTube channel.

KRK, who lives in Dubai, was arrested after he landed at Mumbai airport, according to the news agency ANI. He will be presented before Borivali court today.

Maharashtra | Kamal Rashid Khan arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today: Mumbai Police (Pic – Khan’s Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/7gjG3sZ43G — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

Recently, KRK grabbed the headlines after he claimed actor Anushka Sharma was behind cricketer husband Virat Kohli’s “depression”. He wrote in a tweet that she must have “put in his head” that he’s depressed because he’s the first Indian cricketer to have made such a confession about his mental health. He deleted the tweet some time later after receiving a huge backlash on social media.

Read | Kamaal R Khan Arrested: KRK Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody Over Derogatory Tweets on Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan

TOP ON SHOWSHA



Earlier this year, KRK caused a ruckus on social media when he announced the release Deshdrohi 2, a self-proclaimed blockbuster that’s apparently going to be “bigger than Bahubali”. The first Deshdrohi movie released (and tanked) 14 years ago. The poster of Deshdrohi 2 features KRK in all his glory, wearing a black ensemble. The poster reads that the movie has been “directed by KRK produced by KRK” and obviously stars KRK.

The first Deshdrohi movie was directed by Jagdish A Sharma and produced by KRK. With the actor leading the movie, the film also featured Manoj Tiwari, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Gracy Singh and Zulfi Syed. The film focused on the hardships faced by immigrants in Mumbai.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here