Kamakhya’s Feet to Brahmaputra River, Mohanlal Shares Photos of His Blessed Journey

Malayalam star Mohanlal is known to have a passion for travelling. The actor is now in his spiritual mode as he has just visited the famed sacred Kamakhya temple in Assam, far away from the rush of his film schedules. Mohanlal said on Facebook that the desire to go to the Kamakhya temple first came to him the day he learned about it. “Desire generates possibilities. But frequently, wants may not be sufficient to bring about numerous outcomes. For some situations to occur, a lot of factors that may be told and not disclosed must come together. One among them is the trip to Kamakhya,” the actor wrote.

The tantric traditions of India originated in Kamakhya. Mohanlal acknowledged that he developed a strong interest in tantric doctrines at a very young age. The ‘yoni’ carved on a natural stone is the centre of worship at the Kamakhya temple. “Yoni alludes to the origin of where we all come from. Everyone has the intrinsic desire to go back to the beginning. This has been the primary justification for visiting this location,” according to Mohanlal’s post.

The actor shared the stories to readers through the Facebook post after reflecting on the myths and history surrounding the Kamakhya temple.

“I came to know the history of this land only when I came here. The place where the Ahom kings ruled for about six and a half years. I don’t remember learning in history textbooks about the Ahom kings who fiercely resisted Mughal-British rule. We should study more carefully about North Eastern states including Assam which is helpful for India’s national integration,” he wrote.

Mohanlal and his companion R Ramanand are currently travelling by boat through the Brahmaputra river after visiting the temple.

