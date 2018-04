Kamal Haasan, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt Express Shock Over Kathua and Unnao Rape Cases

Does it have 2 b ur own daughter fr u 2 understand? She could’ve been mine. I feel angry as a man, father & a citizen fr failing Asifa. I m sorry my child v didn’t make this country safe enough fr U. I’ll fight fr justice at least fr future kids like u. V mourn u & won’t forget u — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 13, 2018

A 8 year old is drugged, raped & murdered and another one is fighting for justice for herself and the death of her father in custody.

We have a choice either raise your voice or be a silent spectator.

‘Stand up for what is right even if you are standing alone.’#Kathua #Unnao — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 12, 2018

Equal rights/gender bias/pay disparity all seem like such distant, first world concerns.Lets begin with addressing the unmentionable horrors of the absense of humanity.The only way forward, if at all, from this blood curdling barbarism is justice.Heartbroken and aghast. #Asifa — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 12, 2018

We have failed as a society! Being a father, I am shaken and filled with anger reading about what happened to a 8 year old kid. My heart goes out to Asifa's family. I refuse to accept we really let THIS happen. Justice has to be served NOW. #JusticeforAsifa — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 12, 2018

Questioning humanity and all that is righteous in this world. Justice has to be served. #Asifa https://t.co/spgADzQBhG — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 12, 2018

So pained to read about #Unnao & #Kathua rapes.. how strongly the government responds will be its true test @PMOIndia .. at least I won’t vote for them coming elections if they don’t take action this time.. — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) April 12, 2018

Does it have 2 b ur own daughter fr u 2 understand? She could’ve been mine. I feel angry as a man, father & a citizen fr failing Asifa. I m sorry my child v didn’t make this country safe enough fr U. I’ll fight fr justice at least fr future kids like u. V mourn u & won’t forget u — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 13, 2018

The religion of the victim and the religion of the rapist should never matter! It is of no consequence! Rape is a crime against humanity!!! Appalled that some people can actually support rapists! 😡 Shocked beyond belief!

ज़मीर मर गया, इंसानियत शर्मसार हो गई। RIP humanity!!! 😡 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) April 12, 2018

Utterly appalling that slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” are being used to defend perpetrators of heinous crimes. These vicious beasts will destroy India and Hinduism. #Unnao #Kathua — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (@RanvirShorey) April 12, 2018

These are slogans to be used when the people who have committed these crimes are hanged! — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (@RanvirShorey) April 12, 2018

If these people had an iota of reverence and respect for Hinduism, they’d be up in arms against the people who used a temple to torture, rape and murder a child! — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (@RanvirShorey) April 12, 2018

Members of Indian film fraternity have condemned the two rape incidents -- in Kathua and Unnao -- which have sent shockwaves across the country. After Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and Vir Das expressed their anger and disgust over the gruesome Kathua case, more celebrities have weighed in their shock over the horrid incidents.Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor among others demanded severe punishment for the "blood-curdling barbarism" and mourn the death of humanity inside a religious place. They even expressed their disbelief over the support rapist are getting in the name of religion and politics.An eight-year-old girl's body was recovered from Rassana forest in Kathua district of Jammu on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area. She was held captive inside a temple, and was sedated before being raped and murdered.In Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, a case involving the alleged gang rape of a girl by a BJP legislator and others, and the death of her father in police custody, has come to light.Here's what the celebrities tweeted:Kamal Haasan: Does it have 2 b ur own daughter fr u 2 understand? She could’ve been mine. I feel angry as a man, father & a citizen fr failing Asifa. I m sorry my child v didn’t make this country safe enough fr U. I’ll fight fr justice at least fr future kids like u. V mourn u & won’t forget uPrakash Raj: #UnnaoCase #Asifa ..as a parent my heart screams in pain...how much more will we tolerate as a society.. how long will we be silent to such acts of communalising crimes..when will our conscience wake up to question..to fight..and put an end to this communal narrative #justaskingNimrat Kaur: Equal rights/ gender bias/ pay disparity all seem like such distant, first world concerns. Let's begin with addressing the unmentionable horrors of the absense of humanity. The only way forward, if at all, from this blood curdling barbarism is justice. Heartbroken and aghast. Asifa.Sanjay Dutt: We have failed as a society! Being a father, I am shaken and filled with anger reading about what happened to a 8 year old kid. My heart goes out to Asifa's family. I refuse to accept we really let THIS happen. Justice has to be served NOW. #JusticeforAsifaAnil Kapoor: Questioning humanity and all that is righteous in this world. Justice has to be served. #AsifaTisca Chopra: So pained to read about Unnao and Kathua rapes... How strongly the government responds will be its true test. At least I won't vote for them coming elections if they don't take action this time.Tammannah Bhatia: An 8-year-old raped in J&K. A 16-year-old raped and a protesting father beaten to death in order to protect the rapist. Where is this country headed? How many Nirbhayas need to be sacrificed before reforms are made. A country that can't keep its women safe is a country with a rather regressive mentality that needs therapy.Renuka Shahane: The religion of the victim and the religion of the rapist should never matter! It is of no consequence! Rape is a crime against humanity! Appalled that some people can actually support rapists! Shocked beyond belief! RIP humanity!Swara Bhasker: Revolting! Kathua.Ranvir Shorey: If these people had an iota of reverence and respect for Hinduism, they'd be up in arms against the people who used a temple to torture, rape and murder a child! These are slogans to be used when the people who have committed these crimes are hanged! Utterly appalling that slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' are being used to defend perpetrators of heinous crimes. These vicious beasts will destroy India and Hinduism. Unnao and Kathua.(With inputs from IANS)