Kamal Haasan, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt Express Shock Over Kathua and Unnao Rape Cases

Does it have 2 b ur own daughter fr u 2 understand? She could’ve been mine. I feel angry as a man, father & a citizen fr failing Asifa. I m sorry my child v didn’t make this country safe enough fr U. I’ll fight fr justice at least fr future kids like u. V mourn u & won’t forget u — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 13, 2018

A 8 year old is drugged, raped & murdered and another one is fighting for justice for herself and the death of her father in custody.

We have a choice either raise your voice or be a silent spectator.

‘Stand up for what is right even if you are standing alone.’#Kathua #Unnao — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 12, 2018

Equal rights/gender bias/pay disparity all seem like such distant, first world concerns.Lets begin with addressing the unmentionable horrors of the absense of humanity.The only way forward, if at all, from this blood curdling barbarism is justice.Heartbroken and aghast. #Asifa — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 12, 2018

We have failed as a society! Being a father, I am shaken and filled with anger reading about what happened to a 8 year old kid. My heart goes out to Asifa's family. I refuse to accept we really let THIS happen. Justice has to be served NOW. #JusticeforAsifa — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 12, 2018

Questioning humanity and all that is righteous in this world. Justice has to be served. #Asifa https://t.co/spgADzQBhG — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 12, 2018

So pained to read about #Unnao & #Kathua rapes.. how strongly the government responds will be its true test @PMOIndia .. at least I won’t vote for them coming elections if they don’t take action this time.. — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) April 12, 2018

The religion of the victim and the religion of the rapist should never matter! It is of no consequence! Rape is a crime against humanity!!! Appalled that some people can actually support rapists! 😡 Shocked beyond belief!

ज़मीर मर गया, इंसानियत शर्मसार हो गई। RIP humanity!!! 😡 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) April 12, 2018

Utterly appalling that slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” are being used to defend perpetrators of heinous crimes. These vicious beasts will destroy India and Hinduism. #Unnao #Kathua — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (@RanvirShorey) April 12, 2018

These are slogans to be used when the people who have committed these crimes are hanged! — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (@RanvirShorey) April 12, 2018

If these people had an iota of reverence and respect for Hinduism, they’d be up in arms against the people who used a temple to torture, rape and murder a child! — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (@RanvirShorey) April 12, 2018