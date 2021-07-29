Kamal Haasan Attends Bigg Boss Tamil Contestant Snehan's Marriage with Actor Kannika Ravi, See Pics

The occasion of Snehan’s marriage with actress Kannika Ravi was made all the more special with the presence of actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan as he arrived to bless the couple.

The wedding had their relatives and closest friends in attendance. Besides, actor-turned-politician and Bigg Boss Tamil host Kamal Haasan, legendary director Bharathiraja, Gnanasambandan, Pala. Karuppiah, Taj Noor, Ameer and other eminent personalities graced the wedding, ETimes reported. Snehan and Kannika exchanged garlands given by Haasan and Snehan tied the knot with the blessings of family, friends and all the guests.

Early morning on Thursday the wedding happened in Chennai with Haasan presiding over the occasion. Haasan first handed over the garlands to the couple who exchanged them and a little later he gave them the wedlock which Snehan tied to the neck of Kannika amidst cheers from those gathered, reported India Glitz. The couple also sought blessings of Haasan as they bent down to touch his feet.

Haasan, meanwhile, has begun filming for Lokesh Kanagaraj directed Vikram with Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. His Indian 2 stands delayed due to various reasons.

