Kamal Haasan Birthday: Prakash Raj, Siddharth, Khushbu Sundar, Others Extend Hearty Wishes

A versatile actor, producer, lyricist, playback singer, and doting father, Kamal Haasan is one of the rare gems who has time and again proven his creativity by not only trying his luck in vivid fields but also excelling in all of them. Be it making audiences laugh in Chachi 420 or playing a serious role in Hey Ram, the superstar strived hard to amass the fandom he enjoys today. Now, on Monday, November 7, Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 68th birthday. On the special occasion, not only fans but even prominent celebrities flooded social media to shower sweet birthday wishes on the actor. Take a look at it here:

Shruti Haasan marked her father’s birthday by sharing an unseen photo of the South superstar from his childhood days. In the monochrome still, Kamal Haasan is smiling at the camera. While posting the photograph, Shruti Haasan said, “Happy birthday bapuji” before tagging him in her Instagram story.

Actor Prakash Raj who became a household name after portraying multiple villainous roles in multiple movies including Singham, Wanted, and more, took to Twitter and thanked Kamal Haasan for being one his biggest sources of inspiration. Alongside a happy photo with the superstar, he wrote, “Thank you for always inspiring us. Wish you the best on your day our dearest.”

Thank you for always inspiring us.. wish you the best on your day.. our dearest ⁦@ikamalhaasan⁩ .. pic.twitter.com/C6qx2bkAkx — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 6, 2022

The director of his upcoming film Indian 2, Shankar Shanmugham, shared a character poster of Kamal Haasan to wish him on the behalf of his entire crew. While doing so, he expressed, “Wishing our treasure, the multi-faceted talent Kamal Haasan sir a very Happy Birthday!”

Wishing our treasure, the multi-faceted talent @ikamalhaasan sir a very Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/Ra8Hze0amn — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) November 6, 2022

Actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar took to Twitter to share a series of photos alongside Kamal Haasan with a heartfelt note that reads, “My dearest friend, sending you tons & tons of best wishes for good health, happiness and loads of success as you celebrate your birthday today. I celebrate our friendship of respect & love. Love you sir.”

My dearest friend, sending you tons & tons of best wishes for good health, happiness and loads of success as you celebrate your birthday today. I, celebrate our friendship of respect & love. Love you Sir. ❤️#HappyBirthdayKamalHaasan#Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/Ua4IlSvfRG — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) November 6, 2022

Sarath Kumar also shared a photo alongside Kamal Haasan but his post was completed with a sweet Tamil caption which can be loosely translated to, “Happy birthday dear friend Kamal Haasan.”

Siddharth

Actor Siddharth penned a heartwarming note for the superstar as he revealed the latter being his favourite actor ever since he was a baby. Siddharth added, “My guru from a distance my whole working life. It has taken me 20 years as an actor to finally earn the privilege of calling you my co-actor. Thank you for everything Kamal sir. Hopefully, I will earn more of your love, kindness, wisdom, and guidance as your follower this coming year. Happy birthday, greatest!”

Wishing Happiest Birthday to the ICON! LEGEND! MAVERICK @ikamalhaasan SIR! pic.twitter.com/xnuM9lS3rT — Rathnavelu ISC (@RathnaveluDop) November 7, 2022

Happiest birthday @ikamalhaasan sir!! Only thing I wanna say as a fan is – Pathala pathala!!

❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/PgsCtDIHxN — Gayathrie (@SGayathrie) November 7, 2022

Wishing the epitome of excellence, the finest actor a very Happy Birthday @ikamalhaasan garu. May you lead a happy and healthy life✨#HBDKamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/4h6tq4a2ns — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) November 7, 2022

On the work front, Kamal Haasan has Indian 2 and another project with the working title KH234 in the pipeline.

