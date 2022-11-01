Kamal Haasan Collaborating With H Vinoth On a New Project? What We Know

After the success of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, Kamal Haasan resumed shooting for Shankar’s Indian 2, which was stuck for a very long period. With filming stalled for almost 2 years, fans believed that the film was shelved but Kamal Haasan had a pleasant surprise for his fans when he said that shooting for Indian 2 had begun. Now, it seems there is yet another pleasant surprise in store for fans. Reportedly, Kamal Haasan will team up with director H Vinoth for a new project after he is done filming Indian 2.

The collaboration between Kamal Haasan and H Vinoth was first reported a few months ago when the director visited Kamal Haasan for a script narration. However, there was no update post that, but now, the latest reports suggest that not only has Kamal Haasan agreed to do the film but his Raj Kamal Films International will even bankroll the movie.

However, shooting for the untitled project is not expected to start before the mid of next year as both Kamal Haasan and H Vinoth are busy with individual projects. Kamal Haasan is still filming Indian 2 and is also hosting the latest season of Bigg Boss Tamil while H Vinoth is busy directing Ajith Kumar for the upcoming film Thunivu.

Vinoth has directed Ajith Kumar back to back in Nerkonda Paarvai, Valimai and the ongoing Thunivu. While the first two were blockbusters, the third is slated for release worldwide on Pongal next year with great expectations riding on it. He was also said to direct Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu in his next venture but the shoot has now been postponed and it will be the Kamal Haasan starrer that he will direct first.

