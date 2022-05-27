Kamal Haasan Confirms Indian 2 Not Shelved, to Resume Shooting Soon

The production of Shankar’s Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan has been on halt for quite some time now. Fans of the 1996 original have been waiting for the sequel and were thrilled by its announcement but production of the film halted after a tragic accident on the sets that resulted in the death of a few crew members.

Among other factors, the COVID19 outbreak, budget issues and the actors and director getting busy with other projects also delayed the film further. Although many fans believed the movie had been shelved, Kamal Haasan recently conformed that Indian 2 was very much on the cards.

Kamal Haasan was speaking at a press conference where director Lokesh Kanagaraj was also present. During the meet, the actor was asked whether Indian 2 had been shelved. Kamal replied that no such decision of abandoning the film had been taken and that Indian 2 would resume shooting soon. Shankar, the director of Indian 2, is currently busy shooting for RC15 starring Ram Charan. He is expected to resume work on Indian 2 once RC15 is completed.

Kajal Aggarwal is supposed to be playing one of the female leads in Indian 2. Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar also play important roles. The late Tamil actor Vivek was also a part of the film and the director will probably have to look for a replacement actor now. Anirudh Ravichander will be scoring music for the film, which is produced by Lyca Productions.

On the other hand, Vikram is slated for a June 3 release. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. So far, the makers have released the title teaser, trailer and two lyrical video songs from the film, which has increased the hype.

