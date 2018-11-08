GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Private Photos of Akshara Haasan Leaked Online; Actress Approaches Mumbai Police

Kamal Haasan's daughter, actress Akshara Haasan has approached Mumbai police and the cyber cell after her private photos got leaked on social media.

News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2018, 5:56 PM IST
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Kamal Haasan's daughter, actress Akshara Haasan has approached Mumbai police and the cyber cell after her private photos got leaked on social media.

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Shamitabh opposite Amitabh Bachchan, has expressed her deep angst on social media over the incident.

Calling it "deeply upsetting", Akshara tweeted: "...At a time when the nation has woken up to the #MeToo movement, there are still people out there who would harass and attempt to share private pictures of a young girl in the public eye only to derive some perverse pleasure that appeals only to them."

Read Akshara Haasan's full statement here:

Recently, some of my private pictures were leaked on the Internet. Who did this or why is not known to me yet. But what I do know that it is deeply unfortunate to make a young girl the victim of such an act only for a pervert mind’s enjoyment. And each time someone shares it with eye-catching headlines to draw more traction, it scars me deeper and adds to everyone’s participation in my harassment and helplessness.

It’s particularly disturbing and deeply upsetting to see that at a time when the nation has woken up to the #metoo movement, there are still people out there who would harass and attempt to share private pictures of a young girl in the public eye only to derive some perverse pleasure that appeals only to them. I have reached out to the mumbaipolice and the cybercell to seek their help in tracking the person/s responsible for this leak and hope to get to the bottom of this soon. Till then, I can only request that we all learn to live and let live with dignity and privacy and hope that the internet won’t continue actively participating in my harassment. #metoo.






