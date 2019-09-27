Take the pledge to vote

Kamal Haasan Denies Taking Rs 10 Crore from Gnanavel Raja for Uttama Villain Release

In the compliant, Raaja alleged that Kamal Haasan had approached him and borrowed a loan of Rs 10 crore before the movie’s release in 2015.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2019, 7:43 PM IST
A day after producer KE Gnanavel Raja filed a complaint with the Tamil Nadu Producer’s Council against Kamal Haasan alleging that the actor didn’t return a loan of Rs 10 crore borrowed for the release of his film Uttama Villain, Haasan has denied all such allegations. Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International has issued a statement denying any such news.

“Nothing can be farther from truth and all such allegations are made by people with certain vested interests. It is blatantly false and Mr. Gnanavel did not pay any money to Mr. Kamal Haasan, as being alleged. The news about Gnanavel Raja having paid Mr. Kamal Haasan Rs 10 crore towards the release of Uttama Villain is instigated now to deliberately tarnish the image of Mr.Kamal Haasan,” said NV Narayanan, CEO, Raaj Kamal Films International in the statement.

Narayanan added that the company is evaluating legal options against those who are ‘deliberately and mischievously’ planning to defame Kamal Haasan and Raaj Kamal Films International’s reputation.

In the compliant, Raaja stated that Kamal Haasan had approached him and borrowed a loan of Rs 10 crore before the movie’s release in 2015. In return, Haasan had reportedly promised to do a film under Raja’s production’s house. Raja alleged that even after four years, Haasan has not paid the money.

Uttama Villain, directed by Ramesh Aravind and written by Kamal Haasan, wasn’t a box office.

