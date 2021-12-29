Kamal Haasan Films Top The List of Oscar Submissions From India

South superstar Kamal Haasan is one of the most notable actors who has won several national and international awards in his film career spanning over 5 decades. The 67-year-old actor primarily acts in Tamil films. However, he has proved his talent in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam films. Apart from being an actor, he is also a singer, producer and director. He has been in the film industry for nearly five decades and has won many national and international awards. Some of his movies also received Oscar nominations. As many as 7 films starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role have been sent for Oscar nominations from India.

Kamal Haasan enjoys the rare feat of the highest number of films featuring him being sent to Oscars from India.

The list includes Tamil films Hey Ram, Indian, Kuruthipunal, Thevar Magan, Nayagan and the Hindi film Saagar and Telugu film Swati Muthyam.

Hey Ram: Hey Ram was released in 2000. The Indian historical crime drama was written, directed and produced by Kamal Haasan. He also acted as the protagonist. The film originally shot in Tamil received three National Awards. It was sent for the Oscars by India.

Indian: The Tamil film was released in 1996. The action drama written and directed by Shankar starred Kamal Haasan in dual roles. It was also selected by India for the Academy Awards in 1996.

Kuruthipunal: The film released in 1995 was an action thriller directed and filmed by PC Sreeram. It was written and co-produced by Kamal Haasan. Kamal also starred in the movie with Arjun, Nassar, Gautami and Geetha. It was India’s official entry for the 68th Academy Awards under the category Best Foreign Language Film.

Thevar Magan: The Tamil film released in1992 was written and produced by Kamal Haasan. He also starred in the movie. It was directed by Bharathan. It was sent by India as its entry for the Best Foreign Language Film for the 65th Academy Awards.

Nayakan: The film released in 1987 was written and directed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Kamal Haasan and other prominent actors of Tamil Cinema. The film was India’s official entry for the Academy Award in 1988.

Saagar: The 1985 romantic drama was directed by Ramesh Sippy. Hindi film stars Rishi Kapoor, Kamal Haasan and Dimple Kapadia played the lead roles. It won four Filmfare Awards. Saagar was India’s official entry for the Academy Award in 1985.

Swathi Muthyam: The Telugu film was released in 1986. It was written and directed by K Viswanath and starred Kamal Haasan and Raadhika in lead roles. The film was selected by India as its official entry for the Academy Awards that year.

Even though 7 films starring Kamal Haasan were sent for Oscar Awards by India, none of them were shortlisted for nomination at the Oscars.

