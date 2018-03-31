English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kamal Haasan Finds A Fan In Christopher Nolan, Shares Photo From Meeting
Kamal Haasan met acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan in Mumbai on Friday, with the two instantly forming a mutual admiration society.
Kamal Haasan and Christopher Nolan (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Kamal Haasan)
Two worlds collided when actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan met acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan in Mumbai on Friday, with the two instantly forming a mutual admiration society. Haasan was understandably pleased that Nolan had seen his celebrated work Paapanaasam.
"Met Mr.Christopher Nolan. Apologised for seeing 'Dunkirk' in the digital format and in return I am sending 'Hey Ram' in digital format for him to see," Kamal tweeted, adding, "Was surprised to know he had seen 'Paapanaasam'."
With titles like Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, Interstellar and Dunkirk, Nolan is regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers of the 21st century. He continues to use the traditional film for his movies. Work and love for cinema has brought him to the country. Nolan is in India to draw attention to the importance of celluloid in the digital age.
The Hollywood director is expected to fly out on April 2. Check out Haasan's tweet below:
(With IANS inputs)
Met Mr.Christopher Nolan. Apologized for seeing Dunkirk in the digital format and in return am sending Hey Ram in digital format for him to see. Was surprised to know he had seen Paapanaasam. 😊 pic.twitter.com/iTPgQOZCMH— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 30, 2018
