Watch: Kamal Haasan Gets Teary-eyed As He Video Calls Fan Suffering from Brain Cancer

Kamal Haasan made a cancer-stricken fan’s wish come true after the veteran actor connected with him through a video call. Haasan interacted with his fan Saketh, who has been diagnosed with stage 3 brain cancer. During the call, a visibly emotional Haasan expressed his solidarity with Saketh and his family. “I am sure to jump back for my little one, my wife and my family," Saketh said in the video. “You must," Haasan responded before adding, “I always say nobody is a loser. Because you were born after winning a battle against 40 million of your brothers. It is a tragedy, but you won. You are destined to win. So keep trying."

In a heartwarming gesture, Makkal Needhi Maiam leader #KamalHaasan connected via zoom call to surprise his fan Saketh who has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer (stage 3). @maiamofficial pic.twitter.com/EQgRMHEEXY— Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) June 23, 2021

Sandhya Vaidyanathan, who organised the call, shared the picture and wrote on her Instagram page: “AND WE MADE THIS HAPPEN! OMG, I CAN’T BELIEVE IT! Saketh’s wish was to see @ikamalhaasan and this happened… I’m so grateful to the team from his office and to everyone who amplified my story and I can’t stop crying… this is epic… this is what I live for… to make dreams true… to help people! Saketh has brain cancer stage 3 and is such a fighter and so positive… we are all so proud of him. Please pray for him."

Needless to say, netizens were touched by Haasan’s heartwarming gesture. A fan wrote, “Reasons to love kamal one of the best man out. Hoping you’ll come back stronger than ever bro." Another said, “Thank you @kamalhasan Sir… you help people forget their pain and spread such joys… Can’t thank you enough…"

In terms of work, Haasan will soon commence shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming Tamil action-thriller, Vikram. He recently celebrated 13 years of his sci-fi action thriller Dasavatharam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here