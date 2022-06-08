Kamal Haasan Gifts Apache Bikes To 13 Assistant Directors of Vikram

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram has wreaked havoc at the box office with collecting Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide in just five days of its release and the movie is still seeing a good footfall at the theatres.

The action thriller has also got rave reviews from the critics. Kamal Haasan, who is making a comeback after four year with this movie, is delighted with the overwhelming response to his film. The 67-year-old actor has thanked the audiences and the entire cast and crew of Vikram. Recently, Haasan gifted a Lexus car to Vikram’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj after the film’s phenomenal success.



Now news has emerged that the veteran actor has gifted Apache RTR 160 bikes to 13 assistant directors of Vikram.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Master fame, Vikram boasts of an exceptional star cast which includes Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram and Chemban Vinod. Actor Suriya has made an impactful special appearance in the film.

The film has generated tremendous buzz on social media in recent weeks and is trending for the last few days. Fans have showered their love on the film with many calling it the best movie of Haasan’s career. Vikram has a gripping storyline and features Kamal Haasan doing edge-of-the-seat action scenes. Vikram has been released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Interestingly, Vikram features Kamal Haasan in a role he originally essayed in the 1986 film of the same name. Haasan is playing the role of a former agent of the coveted Black Squad, who used to work for the Indian government.

The spy drama has been produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, the home banner of Kamal Haasan, and its music has been composed by Anirush Ravichander. Many songs of Vikram have become chartbusters and are a hit among fans of Kamal Haasan.

