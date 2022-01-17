Kamal Haasan Hospitalised for Routine Medical Check Up; Details Inside

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has been reportedly admitted to a Chennai hospital today for a routine checkup and will be discharged in the evening. According to Pinkvilla, the superstar has been admitted to Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Porur, the same hospital where he was admitted when he tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of months back.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan recently hosted the grand finale of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. His upcoming film includes Vikram. On his birthday eve, last November, the makers of Vikram launched its first glance. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marks Kamal Haasan’s 232nd film. Haasan also shared Vikram’s first glance on Twitter.

He retweeted director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s tweet that read: “A small gift from me to you Kamal Haasan sir. Happy Birthday Ulaganayagan" and wrote: “Thank you for the love, Lokesh," attaching the link of the new teaser.

Vikram is being produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International. The music of the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander while the stunts have been choreographed by Anbariv.

Superstar Kamal Haasan is one of the most notable actors of Indian cinema, who has won several national and international awards in his film career spanning over 5 decades. The 67-year-old actor primarily acts in Tamil films.

However, he has proved his talent in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam films. Apart from being an actor, he is also a singer, producer and director. Some of his movies also received Oscar nominations. As many as 7 films starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role have been sent for Oscar nominations from India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.