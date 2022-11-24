Kamal Haasan Hospitalised In Chennai After A Fever: Report

Kamal Haasan was reportedly hospitalised in Chennai owing to ill health. The superstar was said to have developed a fever following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

According to an India Today report, Kamal Haasan was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) in Chennai on November 23. It is reported that he was hospitalised for a regular check-up but developed a fever. He was treated for the same and will be discharged on Thursday, November 24. The 68-year-old star had recently returned from Hyderabad.

Kamal made the headlines earlier this week after pictures of him with his mentor and director K Vishwanath went viral. The actor met the filmmaker in Hyderabad at his home and shared pictures on Instagram. In the picture, Kamal was seen expressing his respect and gratitude towards Vishwanath. Sharing the picture, Kamal wrote, “Met the master K. Viswanath sir at his home. Lots of nostalgia and respect.”

K Viswanath and Kamal Haasan have had a long association and have collaborated on numerous films in the capacity of director-actor as well as co-actors. The two co-starred in a few films, including Kuruthipunal, Mahanadhi, and Uttama Villain. When Viswanath directed Kamal, they produced some of their best joint works, which even went on the become iconic films. Some of Kamal and Viswanath’s career-defining movies include Sagara Sangamam, Swathi Muthyam, and Subha Sankalpam. Kamal won the Filmfare Award for best actor for his performance in Sagara Sangamam.

Meanwhile, Kamal has also been busy with the hosting duties of Bigg Boss Tamil. He is also working on his upcoming film Indian 2 with director Shankar. Legal disputes between Lyca Productions and Shankar were among the numerous controversies surrounding the movie. Red Giant Movies joined as the film’s new producer earlier this year, allowing production to pick back up after a long hiatus.

Read all the Latest Movies News here