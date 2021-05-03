Kamal Haasan Loses Maiden Political Battle, Shruti Haasan Calls Him 'Fighter'

Kamal Haasan’s elder daughter, Shruti Haasan, shared a message for her filmmaker father on social media after the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder was defeated in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore (South) constituency at the end of counting of votes polled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Although Haasan was leading during the early hours of vote counting that was held on Sunday, BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan overtook him in the last stages and ultimately won the election by around 1,500 votes.

Posting a picture of Haasan with a torch, his party’s symbol, Shruti wrote, “Always so proud of my Appa" with hashtags ‘fighter’ and ‘terminator’.

With the defeat of Kamal Haasan in his electoral debut, his MNM failed to open the account in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

On the movies front, Haasan’s highly anticipated Indian 2 will resume shoot soon as per director S Shankar.

