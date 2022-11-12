Kamal Haasan Makes the Khadi Look Cool in his Latest Photoshoot

South megastar Kamal Haasan recently posted pictures on the official Instagram page of his fashion label, KH House of Khaddar. The actor, who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry, is now all set to take Khadi to the next level through his clothing line. Kamal shared a series of photos in which he can be seen donning Khadi outfits. His photos reveal his stylish, trendy and playful side.

In one of the photos, the actor can be seen posing with a few female models. He wore a brown jacket over a white T-shirt, which he teamed up with white cargo pants. He further complemented his look with classic brown shoes and brown shades. On the other hand, the female models can be seen in cute khadi crop tops and mini skirts.

The actor’s recent photoshoot has taken over the internet.



The caption read, “We at #khkh are operating with a model that is equal parts creative, trendy, and eco-friendly. From the choice of production methods, raw materials, fair labour practices, and working conditions, to the environmental footprint and engagement in the community we are working on giving the best.”

His other photos gave a glimpse of the actor posing alone, and with a male model. His charming and vibrant look has once again impressed his fans. The male model can be seen decked up in Khadi clothing as well.



The actor keeps his fans updated with the recent trend of khadi clothing via this page. Kamal wanted to change the stereotypical idea that Khadi clothing is being worn by the elderly or politicians, and thus he launched his clothing label to give Khadi a new meaning. He introduced his brand on the occasion of Republic Day this year.



On the work front, the actor has been doing phenomenally well. He recently announced collaborating with filmmaker Mani Ratnam for his next movie. The film is expected to hit the silver screen in 2024. Apart from this, the actor is also producing some films under his home banner, Raaj Kamal Films International. Besides this, the actor will be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2, likely to release during Diwali 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here