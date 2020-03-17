Kamal Haasan Moves Madras HC Alleging Harassment by Chennai Police Over Indian 2 Accident

Actor Kamal Haasan has moved the Madras High Court alleging harassment by Chennai police while he appeared before the Commissioner on March 3 2020 in connection with the freak accident on the sets of the film Indian 2. In his plea, gthe actor-politician said he was questioned by the Chennai police for three hours continuously without giving him a break.

The 65-year-old stated that it was not necessary for him to be at the 'accident site' for reconstruction as he is merely an actor and that the movie is produced by Lyca Productions. There is no precedent of a 'hero' being questioned, Haasan added.

The actor's party - Makkal Needhi Maiam - had issued a statement earlier asking the Tamil Nadu Government to stop harassing him through the police. The party further said the state government was doing this on purpose as his party secured good votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Haasan was summoned by the Chennai police on March 3 in connection with the accident at the shooting spot of Indian 2. Three people were killed and nine injured on the set of the film after a crane on which they were sitting crashed to the ground.

All the three who lost their lives were assistant directors of the film, which was being shot at EVP Film City, a private cinema studio, near Chennai. Haasan, director Shankar were among the others who had a narrow escape.

A sequel to the 1996 film Indian, Indian 2 is a vigilante action thriller directed by S Shankar, produced by Lyca Productions. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet and Priya Bhavani Shankar in major roles.

