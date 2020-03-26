MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kamal Haasan Offers to Convert His Residence Into Hospital Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image: Kamal Haasan/Instagram

Image: Kamal Haasan/Instagram

Kamal Haasan is willing to convert the building that was once his residence into a temporary hospital to treat the coronavirus patients.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 11:56 AM IST
Share this:

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has offered to convert his residence here as a hospital to treat coronavirus patients.

In a tweet Haasan said with the help of doctors in his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) he is willing to convert the building that was once his residence into a temporary hospital to treat the coronavirus patients.

He also said he is ready to do this once the government gives the permission.

Coronavirus spread has gripped the world with over 4 lakh cases reportedly testing positive for the deadly Covid-19. The pandemic has also proved to be testing times for nations across the world as they logistically prepare to deal with the tough times that lie ahead.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that it was "very necessary to break the chain of coronavirus".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story