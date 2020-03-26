Kamal Haasan Offers to Convert His Residence Into Hospital Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has offered to convert his residence here as a hospital to treat coronavirus patients.

In a tweet Haasan said with the help of doctors in his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) he is willing to convert the building that was once his residence into a temporary hospital to treat the coronavirus patients.

He also said he is ready to do this once the government gives the permission.

Sir nammavar team is already ready like our older day medical camps. Sharing few of older medical camp photos. By providing this statement you have once again proved your are a people leader. We hope govt Will approve @drmahendran_r @MouryaMNM @SandiyarKaran @Thangavelukovai — C K Murugan 🇮🇳🔦 (@MNM_CKMurugan) March 25, 2020

You are great leader.. Perfect example of social welfare. Hats off to you Thalaiva🙏 — 🔦🍃🍁 ☈ꍏ♪€ⓢ♄ 🍁🍃🔦 🅼🅽🅼 (@kaadhale_aadhal) March 25, 2020

Coronavirus spread has gripped the world with over 4 lakh cases reportedly testing positive for the deadly Covid-19. The pandemic has also proved to be testing times for nations across the world as they logistically prepare to deal with the tough times that lie ahead.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that it was "very necessary to break the chain of coronavirus".

