Kamal Haasan On Working with Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi in Vikram Hitlist: ‘They're My Admirers, Felt Like Felicitation’

Kamal Haasan is all set to make his comeback after 4 years with Vikram Hitlist. The actor, who had reached Delhi to promote the film and interact with the press claimed that he is more excited about the film than even the audience. Talking to the media, he opened up about the project but remained tight-lipped about his character. He did confirm that he plays the titular role. He spoke about working with Fahadh Faasil, and also addressed the North vs South debate and his take on Pan India films.

Kamal Haasan compared working with Faasil and Sethupathi to a ‘good meal, which is best shared. Answering a question asked by News18, Haasan said, “My guru K Balachander told me how to enjoy sharing screen space and not to steal the show. So, I thoroughly enjoyed working with both of them. Both of them were my admirers, so it felt like a felicitation.”

He also talked about films being given the tag of ‘Pan India’ and said, “Pan India films have always been there. V Shantaram ji did Pan India films. Padosan is a Pan India film. What do you call Mughal-E-Azam? It is a Pan India film for me. So, it’s nothing new. Our country is unique. Unlike America, we speak different languages, and we are united. This is the beauty of this country, and we will always be making pan India films.”

When asked to comment on the north vs south debate that has been the topic of discussion for a while, Kamal Haasan said, “I am an Indian, what are you? The Taj Mahal is mine and the Madurai temple is yours. Kanyakumari is as much yours as Kashmir is mine.”

He called his director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, his fan and said revealed that he had approached Haasan with a different story initially. The one that the audience will get to witness is something that Kamal Haasan had years ago. Talking about the title of the film, Haasan revealed, “There is a lot of nostalgia for me here. Many years ago when I told this story idea, the late Mr Sujatha liked it, but he was sceptical and apprehensive about the modernity of the theme. But I was very fond of that story, and in my mind, it was called Hitlist. While we (Kanagaraj and he) were talking about the new film, I asked the director what was his favourite film of mine, and he said Vikram and Sathyaa. I asked him what would you like to call your film and he said he would like to call it ‘Vikram’. So, it was named Vikram Hitlist.”

Kamal Haasan further added that he had shared his story idea Kanagaraj who then dropped his own idea and stuck to the one that the actor had narrated.

Kamal Haasan will also return to the action genre with Vikram Hitlist. Talking about how action has changed over the years, Haasan joked that he does not have to jump around vehicles anymore. He also added, “There are very good techniques which make you come out scratch-free from an action scene. I have broken my nose many times earlier while shooting action scenes, and I have fallen flat on my face. So many things have gone wrong. I have got 36 fractures in my body, and most of them came from films. But now I enjoy safe filmmaking.”

Vikram Hitlist would release on the 3rd of June. The film would also reportedly have a cameo appearance of actor Suriya.

