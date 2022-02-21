Kamal Haasan Opts Out as Host of Bigg Boss Ultimate; Explains Why

Actor Kamal Haasan has opted out as the host of Bigg Boss Ultimate, the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil’s OTT version. The actor announced his decision on Twitter on Sunday. Haasan said that the schedule was clashing with the shooting commitments of his upcoming film Vikram. He said that he tried to manage both, but it has become “practically impossible” to do them simultaneously.

Kamal Haasan has been hosting Bigg Boss Tamil since its first season. He was also hosting the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Tamil Ultimate, which is Bigg Boss Tamil’s OTT version. Announcing the reason to quit the show mid-way, Kamal Haasan said that “production and post-production” of his film Vikram was clashing with the schedule of Bigg Boss Ultimate’s shoot.

In his statement, Kamal Haasan said it was an “honour” for him to launch the OTT version of Bigg Boss Tamil. He said that he became “attached” to the reality show that premiered on January 30 on Disney+Hotstar. Bigg Boss Ultimate allows viewers to watch contestants’ activities 24×7.

Advertisement

“It would be unfair to make such eminent stars and technicians wait for me, considering their schedule and other commitments that they might already have. Consequently, I am now constrained to opt-out of this season of Bigg Boss,” he said in a statement.

Kamal has promised his fans to meet again in Season 6 of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Tamil action thriller Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagraj. He will be sharing screen space with actors Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in this movie. The soundtrack and film score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is scheduled for theatrical release in summer 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.