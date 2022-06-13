Kamal Haasan Pens A Thank You Note For Vikram's Success

The much-awaited Tamil movie Vikram was released on June 3. The film received a great response from the audience from day one. Now, Kamal Haasan has thanked the audience and the whole team for making it a success.

He has shared a thank you video for his fans and team. Along with the video, he wrote,” Thank you with love, Kamal Haasan” and tagged the whole team. He made a 50-second video to thank his fans and his team of Vikram. The video was acknowledged and loved by everyone. It received 188 k views and 17.2 k likes.

Vikram is a Tamil action thriller written and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. The movie features Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, along with Kalidas Jayaram, Narain and Chembam Vinod Jose playing supporting roles. Suriya made a cameo appearance in the film. The film’s soundtrack and score are composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography handled by Girish Gangadharan and editing done by Philomin Raj.

The film continues from Kathi and follows a black operation squad led by Amar, tracking down masked vigilantes. He also learns about a drug syndicate group called Vetti Vagaiyara, led by Santhanam, who wants the missing drugs to be delivered to his cold-blooded boss Rolex.

Vikram has opened on a positive note and went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year.

